Book Nook

Shamya Sumlin's 'Brothers & Sisters': Young Dayton author's memoir

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Book cover showing author Shamya Sumlin holding her memoir and artistic cover design featuring silhouette with clouds and birds
Shamya Sumlin
/
Contributed
Brothers & Sisters: A Memoir to Heaven by Shamya Sumlin chronicles the Dayton author's journey through loss, family challenges ,and resilience.

Shamya Sumlin has already seen a lot during her life. In her memoir 'Brothers and Sisters,' she looks back at some tough times and remembers people she loved who are no longer living. She has conquered adversity and emerged strong and resilient. This is an inspiring story.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
