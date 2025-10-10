© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Bob Welbaum's 'No Limits': Marathon runner's journey across continents

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Book cover of No Limits by Bob Welbaum showing runner in action with text listing marathon locations across seven continents
Contributed
No Limits by Bob Welbaum chronicles his journey running marathons on seven continents, from Boston to Antarctica.

Bob Welbaum is an amazing guy. He ran in a half-dozen marathons in the early 1980s, then he stopped. He had some health issues that he needed to take care of, and he went on hiatus from running for a couple of decades. Once he got those things dealt with, after a pause of a couple of decades, he resumed his long-distance running and has gone on to participate in all the big races all over the world. This is his story about all that running and all the traveling he has done. It is quite an adventurous journey, and at age 77, he is still running. No more full marathons for him, but he is still doing half marathons. Did I mention that he is amazing?

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook VeteransMental HealthTravelBoston MarathonMiami County
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas