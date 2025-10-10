Bob Welbaum's 'No Limits': Marathon runner's journey across continents

Bob Welbaum is an amazing guy. He ran in a half-dozen marathons in the early 1980s, then he stopped. He had some health issues that he needed to take care of, and he went on hiatus from running for a couple of decades. Once he got those things dealt with, after a pause of a couple of decades, he resumed his long-distance running and has gone on to participate in all the big races all over the world. This is his story about all that running and all the traveling he has done. It is quite an adventurous journey, and at age 77, he is still running. No more full marathons for him, but he is still doing half marathons. Did I mention that he is amazing?

