© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

"Tantrum" by Rachel Eve Moulton: Horror Novel About Feminine Rage

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover of Tantrum by Rachel Eve Moulton showing a baby carriage with dark tentacles emerging from it against a red background
Contributed
Tantrum by Rachel Eve Moulton explores themes of feminine rage and monstrous motherhood through the lens of horror fiction.

Rachel Eve Moulton returned to the program to discuss her third horror novel. The theme in this one is feminine rage. Her protagonist is an angry woman who has recently given birth to her third child. Her first two children were boys, and they are sweet kids.

This new child, Lucia, was born with a full set of teeth, and she seems to have a ravenous appetite. Her mother has observed this infant has been gnawing on the wood of her crib. Lucia commits an act of violence in the opening pages. She is only 3 months old when she does this awful thing. Her mother is appalled but perhaps also impressed. This is quite a story. 'Tantrum' is my favorite book so far from this author, who I have known since she was in high school here in Yellow Springs.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas