"Tantrum" by Rachel Eve Moulton: Horror Novel About Feminine Rage

Rachel Eve Moulton returned to the program to discuss her third horror novel. The theme in this one is feminine rage. Her protagonist is an angry woman who has recently given birth to her third child. Her first two children were boys, and they are sweet kids.

This new child, Lucia, was born with a full set of teeth, and she seems to have a ravenous appetite. Her mother has observed this infant has been gnawing on the wood of her crib. Lucia commits an act of violence in the opening pages. She is only 3 months old when she does this awful thing. Her mother is appalled but perhaps also impressed. This is quite a story. 'Tantrum' is my favorite book so far from this author, who I have known since she was in high school here in Yellow Springs.

