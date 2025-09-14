© 2025 WYSO
Donate
Book Nook

"Our Lady of the Lost and Found" by Diane Schoemperlen: Virgin Mary

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 14, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Book cover of Our Lady of the Lost and Found by Diane Schoemperlen showing a glowing figure in blue robes with a suitcase
Contributed
Our Lady of the Lost and Found: A Novel of Mary, Faith, and Friendship by Diane Schoemperlen, exploring a contemporary visit from the Virgin Mary.

Twenty-four years ago, I did my only interview with a Canadian novelist named Diane Schoemperlen. She came through on a publicity tour for her book 'Our Lady of the Lost and Found: A Novel of Mary, Faith, and Friendship.' And what a book it was. Schoemperlen's narrator encounters the Virgin Mary. They go shopping together. Mary makes snarky comments about the shopping mall. Mary checks out the ATM machine. They have long conversations. This was a fun, thought-provoking story.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
