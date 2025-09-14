"Our Lady of the Lost and Found" by Diane Schoemperlen: Virgin Mary

Twenty-four years ago, I did my only interview with a Canadian novelist named Diane Schoemperlen. She came through on a publicity tour for her book 'Our Lady of the Lost and Found: A Novel of Mary, Faith, and Friendship.' And what a book it was. Schoemperlen's narrator encounters the Virgin Mary. They go shopping together. Mary makes snarky comments about the shopping mall. Mary checks out the ATM machine. They have long conversations. This was a fun, thought-provoking story.

