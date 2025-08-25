"The Witch's Orchard" by Archer Sullivan: Appalachian mystery series

Archer Sullivan grew up in Appalachia and knows the region well. She has lived in numerous places throughout the area and decided to have her new private investigator character, Annie Gore, investigate this familiar terrain.

As the story opens, Gore could really use a new client as she is trying to catch up on paying off some past-due bills. Despite her pressing need for fresh revenue, she is apprehensive about working for the youth who shows up in Louisville to talk to her about his missing sister.

His little sister has been missing for a long time, and a case that cold can seem a bit hopeless. She agrees to try to help out. But only for a week.

When she arrives in Quartz Creek, North Carolina, she doesn't receive a very warm reception. People do not want to discuss old tragedies. But Annie Gore is relentless, and before too long, bullets start pinging and ricocheting between the mountains—bullets aimed at her.

