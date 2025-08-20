"Miriam's Kitchen" by Elizabeth Ehrlich: Memoir & Recipes from 1998

Elizabeth Ehrlich was a business writer who decided she wanted to try to write a novel. That plan did not work out, so she began working on something else: an informal kitchen apprenticeship with her mother-in-law, Miriam. As she observed Miriam cooking and listened to her stories, she began to realize some important things she had been missing out on — a connection to her religious faith, a deeper spirituality, cooking skills, how to keep a kosher kitchen, and how to clean that kitchen until it was spotless.

This inspirational memoir was a bestseller 27 years ago. It is also the only book the author has published, as far as I can tell. The egg salad recipe alone makes this book worth reading, and there is so much more of value within these pages

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.