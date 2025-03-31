© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Dark Mirror' by Samantha Shannon

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 31, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Contributed

When I heard that Samantha Shannon was going to be coming over from
England for a quick US tour I immediately contacted her publicist and
asked about trying to schedule an interview. Shannon is one of the
biggest names these days in the worlds of fantasy fiction. Her latest,
"The Dark Mirror," is the fifth book in the "Bone Season" series. There
are only two more books forthcoming after this one in this captivating
series.

I was able to schedule an interview and was excited about it. I called
her at her hotel in Chicago. Unfortunately the phone in her hotel room
had a ghastly buzz on it. We went ahead and did the taping and had a
lovely chat about her work.

After that we tried to clean up the recording. We used a software
program that removed most of the annoying buzz. So you can listen to the
interview now. The software program did make it sound slightly odd
however. So if you are listening and wondering about any audio oddities
you detect that is the reason. I am so happy we could improve it as much
as we did. I have to thank Peter Hayes for that. He does all the sound
for the program and he spoke to another audiophile here at WYSO about
this software program and was able to make the recording a lot better as
a result.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
