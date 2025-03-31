Book Nook: 'The Dark Mirror' by Samantha Shannon

When I heard that Samantha Shannon was going to be coming over from

England for a quick US tour I immediately contacted her publicist and

asked about trying to schedule an interview. Shannon is one of the

biggest names these days in the worlds of fantasy fiction. Her latest,

"The Dark Mirror," is the fifth book in the "Bone Season" series. There

are only two more books forthcoming after this one in this captivating

series.

I was able to schedule an interview and was excited about it. I called

her at her hotel in Chicago. Unfortunately the phone in her hotel room

had a ghastly buzz on it. We went ahead and did the taping and had a

lovely chat about her work.

After that we tried to clean up the recording. We used a software

program that removed most of the annoying buzz. So you can listen to the

interview now. The software program did make it sound slightly odd

however. So if you are listening and wondering about any audio oddities

you detect that is the reason. I am so happy we could improve it as much

as we did. I have to thank Peter Hayes for that. He does all the sound

for the program and he spoke to another audiophile here at WYSO about

this software program and was able to make the recording a lot better as

a result.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.