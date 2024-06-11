Book Nook: 'Dearest' by Michelangelo Altiére, an interview with Michael London and George Drake, Jr.

A mysterious stack of old letters wrapped in a ribbon. There are dried roses, and a cigar band. All hidden away in a pretty box. How mysterious? What could it be? This was an epistolary novel. Listen to this program to find out more about "Dearest"...

(Michael London employed a pseudonym for this work to honor a part of his family. His mother's family name is Altiére and his grandmother's nickname for him was Michelangelo).

Bonus Segment

Once upon a time during the "Excursions" program on WYSO, Madeleine Peyroux performed material from her 1996 album "Dreamland."

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

