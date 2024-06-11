© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Dearest' by Michelangelo Altiére, an interview with Michael London and George Drake, Jr.

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 11, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT
"Dearest" images by Michael London

A three dimensional book from 2007 has gotten transformed into a podcast.

A mysterious stack of old letters wrapped in a ribbon. There are dried roses, and a cigar band. All hidden away in a pretty box. How mysterious? What could it be? This was an epistolary novel. Listen to this program to find out more about "Dearest"...

(Michael London employed a pseudonym for this work to honor a part of his family. His mother's family name is Altiére and his grandmother's nickname for him was Michelangelo).

Bonus Segment

Once upon a time during the "Excursions" program on WYSO, Madeleine Peyroux performed material from her 1996 album "Dreamland."

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
