The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Impressionist' by Hari Kunzru

(Original recording made in 2002)

When Hari Kunzru appeared on the program 21 years ago to discuss his first novel "The Impressionist" he was riding a wave of buzz, the author had received an advance of one million pounds from his publisher. The book lived up to all the hype and he has written a number of novels since.

Kunzru has never shied away from making bold political statements. When he was to be awarded a prestigious literary prize sponsored by a British newspaper he declined it. Here's more on that from his Wikipedia page: "hostility towards black and Asian people" he felt was unacceptable. In a statement read out on his behalf, he stated, "As the child of an immigrant, I am only too aware of the poisonous effect of the Mail's editorial line ... The atmosphere of prejudice it fosters translates into violence, and I have no wish to profit from it."

This was the author's sole appearance on the program.

