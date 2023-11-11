© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Something So Good It Can Never Be Enough' by Shuly Cawood

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST
Shuly Xóchitl Cawood on Book Release Day, September 9, 2023.
Contributed
Shuly Xóchitl Cawood on Book Release Day, September 9, 2023.

Shuly X. Cawood returns with her latest poetry collection.

A new poetry collection from Shuly X. Cawood is an event. We were honored that Shuly traveled clear from Tennessee to visit our studios and share some of her latest poems.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas