Book Nook: 'Something So Good It Can Never Be Enough' by Shuly Cawood
Shuly X. Cawood returns with her latest poetry collection.
A new poetry collection from Shuly X. Cawood is an event. We were honored that Shuly traveled clear from Tennessee to visit our studios and share some of her latest poems.
The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.