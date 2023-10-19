© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Shadow of the New Deal - the Victory of Public Broadcasting' by Josh Shepperd

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
Before there was ever a public broadcasting system in the USA there were "educational" broadcasters.

Have you ever wondered how public broadcasting in America even happened? In his book "Shadow of the New Deal - the Victory of Public Broadcasting" Josh Shepperd excavates the history of public broadcasting as we travel back a century to the early days of radio. It was crude. It was primitive. Frankly, most of the "educational" broadcasting of a century ago wasn't very good. Somehow, it survived, eventually it flourished, and ultimately it became the public broadcasting that we know today.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
