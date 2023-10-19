Book Nook: 'Shadow of the New Deal - the Victory of Public Broadcasting' by Josh Shepperd

Have you ever wondered how public broadcasting in America even happened? In his book "Shadow of the New Deal - the Victory of Public Broadcasting" Josh Shepperd excavates the history of public broadcasting as we travel back a century to the early days of radio. It was crude. It was primitive. Frankly, most of the "educational" broadcasting of a century ago wasn't very good. Somehow, it survived, eventually it flourished, and ultimately it became the public broadcasting that we know today.

