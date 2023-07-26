© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'What the Neighbors Saw' by Melissa Adelman

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 26, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
"What the Neighbors Saw" by Melissa Adelman

Melissa Adelman just published her first novel and this is an impressive debut.

One of the great pleasures of interviewing authors is when I get the chance to talk to a writer who has just published that first book and we are able to talk about it on the day it comes out. That is such a thrilling thing to participate in. When I talked to Melissa Adelman about "What the Neighbors Saw" her sizzling new work of domestic suspense it was even sweeter. It is her first book. We talked the day the book came out. And it was her first radio interview for this novel! How fun is that?

Thanks to her publicist Hector DeJean for making it happen.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas