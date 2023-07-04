Book Nook: 'All the Sinners Bleed' by S.A. Cosby

S.A. Cosby returned to the program to discuss his fourth novel, "All the Sinners Bleed." His last couple of books turned readers on their heads as we recognized that here's an author with chops and a brilliant story telling ability. This new book is an instant bestseller.

In "All the Sinners Bleed" the author is taking a different approach. More often than not in his previous books we were looking at situations from the standpoint of characters who were breaking the law. In this one we are seeing things through the eyes of Titus Crown, the first Black sheriff in a very conservative rural county in Virginia.

Cosby writes with confidence and incredible flair. I'm so pleased that his audience just keeps growing larger with each new book.

