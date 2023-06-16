© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Back to the Dirt' by Frank Bill

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Cover of "Back to the Dirt" by Frank Bill

Frank Bill has written a gritty fictional homage to his father who served in the Vietnam War.

Frank Bill's prose is as relentless as a boxer who is in the process of pounding his opponent into submission. Whack, whack, whack, he never stops. If you enjoy books with non-stop action, crazed and gnarly characters, and free swinging battles between the not so good and the really, really bad, then this is the book for you.

Frank Bill can always makes me gasp, his ability to depict the denizens of decaying worlds far beyond my scope or understanding is morbidly entertaining and often downright frightening. "Back to the Dirt" is my new favorite from Frank Bill.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
