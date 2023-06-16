Book Nook: 'Back to the Dirt' by Frank Bill

Frank Bill's prose is as relentless as a boxer who is in the process of pounding his opponent into submission. Whack, whack, whack, he never stops. If you enjoy books with non-stop action, crazed and gnarly characters, and free swinging battles between the not so good and the really, really bad, then this is the book for you.

Frank Bill can always makes me gasp, his ability to depict the denizens of decaying worlds far beyond my scope or understanding is morbidly entertaining and often downright frightening. "Back to the Dirt" is my new favorite from Frank Bill.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.