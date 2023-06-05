The Best of the Book Nook: 'Feminism in the Heartland' by Judith Ezekiel

(Original recording made in 2002)

Judith Ezekiel is a Dayton native who conducted extensive interviews with some of the women who were key figures in the feminist movement in the Dayton region during the 1960's and 1970's. One of those women was the late Julia Reichert.

I went back into the archive to locate this interview and air it today, on May 6th, as Julia's memorial service will be held this afternoon on the campus of Antioch College. Judith Ezekiel has many memories of Julia. In her book and in this interview she described how Julia was a driving force in the movement and what the scene was like in Dayton 50 years ago. There were many people involved in the feminist movement in Dayton. Judith talked about a number of them and their roles. She described the media bias against feminism that prevailed in those days and recalled how WYSO was virtually the only media outlet in the region that treated the movement with respect.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.