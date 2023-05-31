© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: Closing out National Poetry Month with an interview with the poet Shuly X. Cawood

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
Vick Mickunas and Shuly Cawood
Peter Hayes
/
WYSO

April is National Poetry Month. We began the month with poetry and we are ending it the same way.

Shuly Cawood returned to the program to help us bid farewell to another National Poetry Month. We aired this interview on the final day of April. Shuly has a new poetry collection coming out in September-she gave listeners a sneak preview of some of the poems that will be in that book. She also brought along a few favorite poems written by some poets who she admires.

And I selected some poems I wanted to share from a recent collection of poetry translated by the Irish poet Seamus Heaney.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
