Book Nook: Closing out National Poetry Month with an interview with the poet Shuly X. Cawood
April is National Poetry Month. We began the month with poetry and we are ending it the same way.
Shuly Cawood returned to the program to help us bid farewell to another National Poetry Month. We aired this interview on the final day of April. Shuly has a new poetry collection coming out in September-she gave listeners a sneak preview of some of the poems that will be in that book. She also brought along a few favorite poems written by some poets who she admires.
And I selected some poems I wanted to share from a recent collection of poetry translated by the Irish poet Seamus Heaney.
The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.