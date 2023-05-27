© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Insatiable Volt Sisters' by Rachel Eve Moulton

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Rachel Eve Moulton returned to her hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio and the program to record an in-person interview while she was back.

Rachel Eve Moulton returned to the program to record an in-person interview while she was back in her hometown of Yellow Springs. She has described her second novel, "The Insatiable Volt Sisters," as "feminist horror."

This story is set on an island in Lake Erie. The Volt sisters grew up there but as the story opens neither one has been living there. One had moved away, the other is in college. As the book opens their father has just died and that event necessitates the return of both sisters. They have to deal with the estate. That have to deal with a haunted house and a really creepy limestone quarry.

I'm not going to say any more. This is quite a book.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas