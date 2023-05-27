Book Nook: 'The Insatiable Volt Sisters' by Rachel Eve Moulton

Rachel Eve Moulton returned to the program to record an in-person interview while she was back in her hometown of Yellow Springs. She has described her second novel, "The Insatiable Volt Sisters," as "feminist horror."

This story is set on an island in Lake Erie. The Volt sisters grew up there but as the story opens neither one has been living there. One had moved away, the other is in college. As the book opens their father has just died and that event necessitates the return of both sisters. They have to deal with the estate. That have to deal with a haunted house and a really creepy limestone quarry.

I'm not going to say any more. This is quite a book.

