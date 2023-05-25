© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'My Grandfather's Blessings: Stories of Strength, Refuge, and Belonging' by Rachel Naomi Remen

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

An interview with a physician who is a legendary story teller.

(Original recording made in 2001)

Rachel Naomi Remen has made two appearances on the program. I interviewed her on the phone for her book "Kitchen Table Wisdom."

That book has sold over 700,000 copies. She followed that one up with this book, "My Grandfather's Blessings: Stories of Strength, Refuge, and Belonging," another bestseller, and for this one she came to Dayton for an event.

Before her book signing that evening she came out to our studios in Yellow Springs to do a live interview. The sky was very alive that day, some impressive thunderstorms were passing through with lightning and torrential rains. The Weather Service alert machine kept sending out warnings-throughout the interview you could hear it printing the notices. At one point our news director, Aileen LeBlanc, entered the studio to hand me more weather alerts. It was a crazy day.

All that activity didn't my phase my guest one bit. Dr. Remen carried on with great calm and humor and told some wonderful stories.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas