The Best of the Book Nook: 'My Grandfather's Blessings: Stories of Strength, Refuge, and Belonging' by Rachel Naomi Remen

(Original recording made in 2001)

Rachel Naomi Remen has made two appearances on the program. I interviewed her on the phone for her book "Kitchen Table Wisdom."

That book has sold over 700,000 copies. She followed that one up with this book, "My Grandfather's Blessings: Stories of Strength, Refuge, and Belonging," another bestseller, and for this one she came to Dayton for an event.

Before her book signing that evening she came out to our studios in Yellow Springs to do a live interview. The sky was very alive that day, some impressive thunderstorms were passing through with lightning and torrential rains. The Weather Service alert machine kept sending out warnings-throughout the interview you could hear it printing the notices. At one point our news director, Aileen LeBlanc, entered the studio to hand me more weather alerts. It was a crazy day.

All that activity didn't my phase my guest one bit. Dr. Remen carried on with great calm and humor and told some wonderful stories.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.