NPR News

The daughter of 'Putin's brain' ideologist was killed in a car explosion

By Charles Maynes
Published August 21, 2022 at 4:28 AM EDT
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow.
AP
Updated August 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM ET

MOSCOW — An explosion in the outskirts of Moscow has killed the daughter of a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Daria Dugina, 29, was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser Sunday when the vehicle exploded.

She was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, who is often called "Putin's brain." Dugin is a prominent Russian nationalist intellectual whose vision of a revived Russian empire came to influence Putin's war in neighboring Ukraine.

Dugin was placed on western sanctions lists as a key proponent of the Kremlin's forced annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. He also backed Russia's decisions to send troops into Ukraine earlier this year.

Several Dugin allies immediately suggested he was the target of the blast and blamed the Ukrainian government.

Authorities in Russia have launched a criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Charles Maynes