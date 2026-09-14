Mitch McConnell returns to Senate after fall that led to an extended medical absence

Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate on Monday, ending a months-long medical absence. The Kentucky Republican was hospitalized in June after falling and briefly losing consciousness.

"Today, I'll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I'm really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues," McConnell said in a statement.

He continued: "My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven't made it any easier. I'm still not quite back to 100%, but I've assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me."

McConnell last cast a vote on June 14. He spent weeks in recovery before explaining what had happened, finally breaking his silence in July with a statement explaining that he was "briefly unconscious" around the time he was first taken to the hospital. At the time, he said he had not broken any bones, nor had he suffered a concussion, had a heart attack or stroke, or any tumors or hemorrhages.

But the fall followed a series of medical incidents for the 84-year-old former Senate majority leader. In 2023, McConnell froze while speaking to reporters and appeared unable to speak for nearly 30 seconds. He has also suffered a series of falls, including one that resulted in a concussion and nearly six-week hospital stay.

His latest absence fueled a swirl of conspiracy theories about his health, and prompted repeated calls by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, for McConnell to provide proof of his fitness for office. "Kentuckians are just asking you to be honest," Beshear wrote in July.

McConnell announced in 2025 he would not seek another term in office. He is due to leave office at the end of the current Congress after more than four decades on Capitol Hill.

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