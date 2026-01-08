© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's actions in Venezuela and Greenland may also be a mining play

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 8, 2026 at 11:50 AM EST

Venezuela and Greenland are both sitting on vast reserves of minerals for the future of high-tech industries like artificial intelligence.

Director of the critical minerals security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Gracelin Baskaran joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the role these minerals play in current geopolitics in the western hemisphere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom