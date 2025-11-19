3 massive changes you'll see as the climate careens toward tipping points

World leaders are heading into the final days of COP30, the United Nations climate meeting in Brazil. They are trying to agree on how to curb global warming and pay for the costs of an increasingly hotter planet.

For the last eight years , one of the main goals of the annual negotiations has been to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to temperatures in the late 1800s. That temperature goal was established after a landmark international scientific report laid out the catastrophic effects of exceeding that amount of warming.

But that goal is no longer plausible, scientists say. Humanity has not cut planet-warming pollution quickly enough, and the planet will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, likely in the next decade, according to a recent United Nations report .

However, all is not lost. If countries can cut overall greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2035, scientists say the planet would quickly return to lower levels of warming.

"We must move much, much, faster on both reductions of emissions and strengthening resilience," U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell told world leaders at COP30. Right now, countries are pursuing policies that would cut emissions by just 12% by 2035.

"The science is clear: we can and must bring temperatures back down to 1.5 [degrees Celsius] after any temporary overshoot," Stiell said.

If countries follow through on current promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the latest estimates suggest that Earth's temperature will top out around 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming this century.

The latest science also makes clear the profound human costs of exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, even temporarily. The planet has warmed about 1.3 degrees Celsius, according to the World Meteorological Organization . And communities are already experiencing more dangerous storms, flooding and heat waves.

When the planet heats up beyond 1.5 degrees, the impacts don't get just slightly worse. Scientists warn that massive, self-reinforcing changes could be set off, having devastating impacts around the world.

Such changes are sometimes called climate tipping points, although they're not as abrupt as that term would suggest. Most will unfold over the course of decades. Some could take centuries. Some may be partially reversible. But they all have enormous and lasting implications for the humans, plants and animals on Earth.

And every tenth of a degree of warming makes these tipping points more likely, according to a new report from 160 international climate researchers.

Ryan Kellman / NPR / NPR A group of scientists from the United Kingdom trek up to a research site on the west side of the Greenland ice sheet near Kangerlussuaq. This year marks the 29th year in a row that Greenland has lost more ice than it gained.

Here are the three most important and well-studied changes, from collapsing ice sheets to thawing Arctic permafrost, to disappearing coral reefs.

Change #1: Coral reefs could be gone forever

For coral reefs, the tipping point may have already begun. Widespread coral die-offs have been seen around the globe as ocean temperatures heat up, making it the first domino to fall, according to a new report .

By overall area, coral reefs are a tiny part of the ocean. But they're a bedrock ecosystem for marine life, supporting an estimated 25% of all species.

Corals are highly sensitive to heat. When marine heat waves hit, corals come under stress, and they expel the algae that live inside them and that they need to survive. The reefs then turn a ghostly white color.

A bleaching event doesn't necessarily mean the end for a coral reef. Corals have the ability to recover, given enough time. But repeated heat waves, as seen at Australia's Great Barrier Reef and off the coast of Florida , can kill a reef, leading to the collapse of the ecosystem.

Caleb Jones / AP / AP Bleaching coral in Kahala'u Bay in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Corals are highly sensitive to heat, and as the oceans warm, the future of reefs is in peril.

Oceans are also becoming more acidic, as they absorb the carbon dioxide that humans emit from burning fossil fuels. That also stresses corals, making it difficult for them to build their skeletons.

High ocean temperatures caused a global coral bleaching event in 2023-24, the second in the last ten years. If the world passes 2 degrees Celsius of heating, an estimated 99% of the world's coral reefs could be lost. The damage is happening faster than scientists expected. Combined with the effects of pollution and human development, half of all reefs worldwide will be in unlivable conditions by 2035, according to a recent study from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa.

"The coming decades will bring, I think, unprecedented change for both these reef systems and humanity in general," says Erik Franklin, professor at Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, who worked on the study.

It's estimated that half a billion people around the world depend on coral reefs for food, income and livelihoods. Losing reefs would destabilize many countries, along with risking extinction for marine life that can only be found on coral reefs.

"There's entire societies and economies that are built around reef systems, especially in equatorial and tropical regions," Franklin says. "So these societies will be in dire straits."

Many scientists are searching for "refuges" – pockets of the ocean where conditions might remain livable for coral reefs. They're also selectively breeding corals, both in Florida and Australia , boosting the corals' natural abilities to withstand heat. The hope is that might help corals hold on, surviving just long enough until humans can get their heat-trapping emissions under control.

Change #2: Ice sheets in Greenland and West Antarctica could collapse

Ice sheets are the massive frozen expanses that cover Greenland and Antarctica, and which contain about two-thirds of the freshwater on Earth. Climate change is already causing them to melt, and raising sea levels around the world.

Ryan Kellman / NPR / NPR Snow and ice are melting more quickly than they are being replaced on the world's largest ice sheets. That's causing the ice sheets to get out of balance and rapidly destabilize, sending enormous amounts of freshwater into the ocean and driving global sea level rise.

But if the Earth lingers at, or above, 2 degrees Celsius of warming, as it is on track to, that melting will steadily accelerate. Scientists warn that will cause parts of the ice sheets to collapse, sending massive amounts of water into the world's oceans.

The million dollar question is how quickly that collapse will occur. "Collapse tends to be a bit of a loaded word. People think of it like a building collapse," says Ian Joughin, a glaciologist at the University of Washington who has spent decades studying how giant glaciers move and change.

"Maybe a better timescale for an ice sheet [collapsing] is the Roman Empire," Joughin explains. Like a dying empire, the ice sheets in Greenland and West Antarctica are huge. It will take decades or even centuries for them to disintegrate.

This year marks the 29th year in a row that Greenland has lost more ice than it gained. In 2021, rainfall was recorded at the ice sheet's highest point, rather than snow, a sign that warmer temperatures were triggering widespread melting.

As temperatures continue to warm, scientists say the two-mile thick ice sheet in Greenland is getting out of balance. Snow and ice are melting faster than they're being replaced, and as the ice melt accelerates, the process is difficult to stop.

Research suggests that the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet may already be underway. A massive glacier there, which covers an area about the size of the state of Washington, is melting quickly in response to climate change, and could splinter into the ocean in the coming decades.

Jeremy Harbeck / NASA / NASA The Getz Ice Shelf in West Antarctica. Scientists are working to figure out exactly how quickly ice in West Antarctica is collapsing into the sea. The answer has profound implications for coastal communities around the world.

If that glacier melts entirely, it will add so much water to the oceans that sea levels will rise about 2 feet. If the entire West Antarctic ice sheet melts, scientists estimate that sea levels will rise about 12 feet.

Due to their enormous size, ice sheets have a huge amount of inertia. Once the melt process gets underway, it's difficult to stop.

"It takes a few hundred years to really get going," says Joughin. "And it's kind of a snowball effect, where the faster it goes, the more it's going to go."

But it will take a long time for people around the world to feel the most extreme effects of that melt. "It could be anywhere from two or three hundred years to a thousand years," says Joughin.

If humans slow down the pace of global warming, it will help slow down the pace of ice melting, giving the billions of people who live along coastlines more time to adapt.

Change #3: Permanently frozen ground is thawing

Climate change is causing permafrost – the permanently frozen ground in the Arctic – to thaw. And as the Earth approaches 2 degrees Celsius of warming, that thawing ground will cause both local and global problems.

Let's start local. When permafrost thaws, the ice that's trapped in the ground turns into water and drains away. "It can have really profound consequences," says Merritt Turetsky, a permafrost researcher at the University of Colorado Boulder. "We can see lakes draining overnight. We can see ecosystems becoming much drier in some areas, because the permafrost was actually holding the water up at the surface."

That's because when the ground is frozen, it's impermeable to moisture, like the lining of a bathtub. "When it thaws, we pull the drain out of the bathtub," Turetsky explains.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty / AFP via Getty Scientist Keith Larson walks past a pond formed by thawing permafrost in Sweden.

Thawing permafrost has profound impacts for the millions of people who live in the Arctic. In many places, the land is sinking as it thaws, cracking the foundations of buildings, buckling roads and runways and kinking pipelines. That will accelerate as the Earth heats up more.

Thawing permafrost also has global climate implications. Permanently frozen ground is like the world's freezer: millennia of dead plants and animals are locked up in permafrost.

"When permafrost thaws it's a little like losing power to your freezer. That food starts to rot," explains Ted Schuur, a permafrost expert at Northern Arizona University. Bacteria and fungi start to digest the carbon-rich soil, releasing planet-warming methane and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Basically, it's an infinite loop of greenhouse gasses: human emissions cause the planet to heat up. That heat thaws permafrost, which releases more emissions.

In recent years, advances in Arctic data collection have allowed scientists to measure greenhouse gas emissions from permafrost more accurately, says Schuur. The upshot has been sobering. "This new science is showing that this is happening right now," he explains. The so-called tipping point has already begun .

But how much extra carbon ultimately gets released by Arctic permafrost in the future is up to humans. "The faster we can decarbonize society today, the more permafrost carbon we can keep in the Arctic ground where it belongs," says Turetsky. For example, by using renewable energy sources instead of burning fossil fuels.

"Every tenth of a degree matters. And every act we take matters," says Schuur.

An earlier version of this story was originally published in 2021.

