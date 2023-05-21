An Indiana man is dead after a grenade found in a grandfather's belongings exploded

An Indiana man is dead after a grenade discovered in a grandfather's belongings detonated.

According to a post from the Lake County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to a call of an explosion before 6:30 p.m. Saturday night in the community of Lakes of the Four Seasons.

The family was looking through their grandfather's belongings when they found the handheld explosive device and it went off.

"Someone reportedly pulled the pin on the device and it detonated," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.

Responders found an adult male unresponsive at the scene, and he was later declared dead.

The man's two children — a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman — were wounded by shrapnel and transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the FBI, some families have unexpectedly found explosive devices in the belongings of their parents or grandparents who were military veterans. Some veterans brought back explosives as souvenirs from World Wars I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War.

Authorities say anyone who finds a grenade or other explosive ordnance should move away from the device and call 911 immediately.

