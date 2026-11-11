Franklin auto supplier announces 180 layoffs, plans to close in 2027

An automotive supplier in Franklin will begin laying off employees beginning in January.

The French company, Faurecia Clean Mobility, will initiate several rounds of layoffs through April 2027 leading to the plant’s eventual permanent closure.

According to the company's website, it makes parts for vehicles to control emissions.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has been notified of the intended shutdown of the facility at 2301 Commerce Center Drive, in Franklin.

The company says “employees will receive more specific information regarding their last day of employment and benefit information at a later date.”

The closure will affect around 180 workers.

