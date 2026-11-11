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Franklin auto supplier announces 180 layoffs, plans to close in 2027

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:43 PM EST
An auto parts supplier, pictured, is planning to close.
Warren County Property Records
/
Public Record
An auto parts supplier, pictured, is planning to close.

An automotive supplier in Franklin will begin laying off employees beginning in January.

The French company, Faurecia Clean Mobility, will initiate several rounds of layoffs through April 2027 leading to the plant’s eventual permanent closure.

According to the company's website, it makes parts for vehicles to control emissions.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has been notified of the intended shutdown of the facility at 2301 Commerce Center Drive, in Franklin.

The company says “employees will receive more specific information regarding their last day of employment and benefit information at a later date.”

The closure will affect around 180 workers.

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Local & Statewide News Franklin
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney