Piqua special recall election has its roots in a data center dispute

A special recall election is underway in the city of Piqua. A group of residents initiated an effort to recall three of the city’s five commissioners.

Those affected are Mayor James Vetter, representing Ward 1; William Frederick Walker, Jr., representing Ward 3; and Vice Mayor Frank DeBrosse, representing Ward 5.

The three publicly support the creation of a data center in Piqua. Some residents accuse the commissioners of ignoring their objections and failing to adequately address public health, safety and welfare issues. The resident group filed their petition Sept. 10.

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According to Piqua's City Charter, the recall election must be held between 40 to 60 days after that date. It also must coincide with another general or special election if one falls within that period. Thus, it will be a special election parallel to the midterm on Nov. 3.

Laura Burns, director of the Miami County Board of Elections, said registered Piqua city voters must take an extra step to vote in the special election.

"Voters who want to vote by mail will have to send in and submit a separate application to vote by mail for the Piqua special election," Burns said.

She said when those voters come to vote early in person, they can cast their general election ballot in the early vote center and then come over and check in the office to receive their ballot for the recall election.

"The same kind of situation on Election Day, when they show up at their polling location, one side of the room will be for the general election, the other side of the room would be the special election," she said.

Voters will answer two questions for each commissioner. They will decided if the commissioner should be recalled. Then they will decide who should take the commissioner's post. A total of six questions on the special election ballot.

According to Burns, her team will first tabulate the general election ballots and file those unofficial results with the Ohio Secretary of State. Then they will work on the special election ballots.

