Montgomery County again looks for new use for Memorial Hall

Montgomery County is once again trying to figure out the future for Memorial Hall, which could include a new home for the local veterans services.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, county commissioners took back the deed on the historic property in Downtown Dayton. That comes a year after transferring ownership to the Montgomery County Community Improvement Corp.

The CIC couldn’t find a private developer or organization to take over the property, according to a news release.

The county is now looking for an architect to assess the building and develop a preliminary design for a potential new use.

One option could be to move Montgomery County Veterans Services to Memorial Hall, the county said.

The county currently pays about $154,000 annually to lease space for the veterans services at Elizabeth Place on South. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. A move could save that expense, according to the news release.

The county has invested more than $800,000 in Memorial Hall since 2023 to preserve the building. That includes a new roof, two new boilers, an upgraded fire panel and a refinished stage.

Dayton History also has developed a plan for preserving the building’s artwork.

"The goal has always been to find a meaningful future for Memorial Hall that honors its history and serves our community,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said in the news release. “The CIC made a sincere effort to find a private partner, and we now have an opportunity to explore how this historic building can meet an important need for our residents.”