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Two Southwest Ohio companies announce layoffs of more than 200 workers

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published September 27, 2026 at 9:09 AM EDT
Sodexo website
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Two local companies will lay off workers soon.

Ardor Delivery Services in Centerville plans to fully close by Nov. 26.

That means 172 delivery associates, five dispatchers, and two managers will lose their jobs, beginning Nov. 11.

The Cincinnati-based company is an Amazon delivery service partner.

And food-service provider Sodexo is terminating a contract that will affect 66 workers in West Chester.

Those jobs will end on Oct. 1.

The positions being eliminated at Sodexo include environmental service attendants, food service workers, cooks, managers and custodial staff.

Both companies submitted notices to state about the layoffs.

The notices are required by private companies with 100 or more workers, and designed to give those workers the opportunity to find other work.
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Local & Statewide News West ChesterCenterville
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney