Vibrant and bright fall colors in the forecast for Ohio

Fall is just around the corner, and this year promises to be an especially visual treat for fall foliage seekers in Ohio.

That, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which has just released their Fall Color Forecast.

The ODNR’s Division of Forestry is “expecting color to peak in the far north of Ohio in mid-October, in Central and Northern Ohio in mid-to-late October, and in Southern Ohio at the end of October and beginning of November.”

Along with that forecast, the ODNR will begin providing weekly updates online starting Thursday, Oct 1.

The ODNR Fall Color website includes “weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure; Overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; and Family-friendly events happening around the state.”

1 of 2 — ODNR Leaves.jpg “Autumn provides Ohioans with a great chance to explore the outdoors and experience all of the unique activities that fall in Ohio has to offer." - ODNR Director Mary Mertz ODNR 2 of 2 — Lake Leaves.jpg “Autumn provides Ohioans with a great chance to explore the outdoors and experience all of the unique activities that fall in Ohio has to offer." - ODNR Director Mary Mertz ODNR

Along with the release of the Fall Color Forecast, ODNR Director Mary Mertz recognized that.

“Throughout Ohio, communities schedule events around the fall color season to encourage everyone to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the bright colors of the season," Mertz said.

ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott reiterated the forecasts prediction of some great fall colors this season.

“Unlike previous years, we are entering autumn without near-drought or drought conditions, and the weather forecast is giving a 50% chance of average autumn weather,” he said. “These are all good signs for producing vibrant fall colors.”