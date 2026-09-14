Miami County Park District will place levy on 2026 ballot

The Miami County Park District will place a new operating levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Park commissioners approved the move on Sept. 10.

If approved by voters, the new levy would replace and cancel the current one.

The district’s current property tax expires in 2027. Commissioners are proposing a new 10-year, 1.4-mill levy to continue operations, and maintenance of the Miami County Park District.

The levy would cost about $49 dollars a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

The expiring 1.5-mill levy currently costs the owner of that home about $30 annually.

The Miami County Park District averages over one million visitors annually.

