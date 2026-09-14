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Miami County Park District will place levy on 2026 ballot

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
Stillwater Prairie Reserve
Miami County Parks District
/
Public Record
Stillwater Prairie Reserve

The Miami County Park District will place a new operating levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Park commissioners approved the move on Sept. 10.

If approved by voters, the new levy would replace and cancel the current one.

The district’s current property tax expires in 2027. Commissioners are proposing a new 10-year, 1.4-mill levy to continue operations, and maintenance of the Miami County Park District.

The levy would cost about $49 dollars a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

The expiring 1.5-mill levy currently costs the owner of that home about $30 annually.

The Miami County Park District averages over one million visitors annually.
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Local & Statewide News Miami CountyMiami County Park Distrtict
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney