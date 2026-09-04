Ohioans can get free rideshare credits over Labor Day weekend

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office is offering thousands of Ohioans access to free rideshare credits over Labor Day weekend.

Project Plan Ahead was designed to prevent impaired driving. It provides up to $15 in free Uber or Lyft credits between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. from Friday through Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Rides must originate within one of seven counties including Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Montgomery and Summit Counties.

All credits are available while supplies last. Remaining cost for rides beyond $15 will be the rider's responsibility.

Labor Day weekend is one of the highest risk holiday travel periods in the state. In 2025, 27 people were killed in 23 crashes during the Labor Day reporting period in Ohio.

That marks a 35% increase from 2024.

