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DPS leaders say they don't share Flock camera data with outside agencies

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:41 PM EDT
A small camera and solar panel are mounted on a black pole, with downtown buildings and a flag in the background.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
One of the city of Dayton's Flock cameras found on the corner of Monument Avenue and Main Street in downtown Dayton. The cameras are now covered and out of use.

Dayton Public Schools leaders say overall they don’t share data gathered by the district’s automated license plate reading cameras with outside agencies.

School administrators call Flock cameras one of the many security measures they use to protect students, staff and property. In an email to WYSO, Superintendent David Lawrence said the district uses the devices as a limited public safety tool. The cameras capture snapshots of vehicles and license plates on school property.

According to Lawrence, “Access to the district’s Flock system is limited to only a few authorized personnel, and system activity is logged and monitored. The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

Lawrence told WYSO that DPS does not receive information about vehicle owners or immigration status when accessing the Flock system. Also, an outside agency must submit a formal written request to DPS if they want specific data.

Earlier this summer, the city of Dayton suspended using Flock cameras after the police department revealed information was shared with local, state and federal agencies. This is against city policy. Also, more than 7,100 of these search requests were immigration related. The city has covered its cameras with black bags, but not removed them.

DPS administrators are now creating a formal policy for their Flock cameras and data.

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Local & Statewide News Dayton Public Schools
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley