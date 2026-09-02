These Montgomery County projects are getting $3.5M to respond to the opioid crisis

Montgomery County is stepping up to address the opioid crisis through 11 projects led by local organizations.

These projects recently received $3.5 million in grants to help them address addiction, strengthen behavioral health services and support those impacted by the opioid crisis.

Funding has been provided by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation's second regional grant cycle. The foundation is distribution the money Ohio received from a settlement with businesses accused of fueling the opioid overdose crisis.

Montgomery County falls under a OneOhio region that is chaired by county commissioner Judy Dodge.

Recipients include



Oasis House — $100,000: Support for human trafficking survivors experiencing complex trauma, substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Ascend Innovations — $260,000: Expansion of Montgomery County’s Safety Net Portal to strengthen communication and coordination across the behavioral health system.

Boys & Girls Club of Dayton — $250,000: Youth opioid and substance use prevention and resilience programming.

Daybreak — $155,740: Substance use services designed to address barriers that can threaten housing stability.

Five Rivers Health Centers — $421,000: Expanded substance use prevention and treatment services within a primary care setting, including access to medications for opioid use disorder.

FOA Foundation — $36,000: Prevention and resilience programming for youth ages 10–17 impacted by substance use.

Homefull — $1 million: Creation of an Engagement Center at the Gettysburg Shelter with immediate access to recovery services.

MonDay Community Correctional Institution — $250,000: Expanded access to medication-assisted treatment to reduce overdose risk and support recovery and successful reentry.

Nova Behavioral Health — $334,000: Recovery housing, outpatient treatment, parenting support and peer recovery services for pregnant and parenting families.

Sidewalk Soldiers — $350,000: Expanded maternal and family peer support services for pregnant and parenting women impacted by opioid use disorder.

Wright State University — $292,074: Expansion of Dayton Street Medicine’s street outreach and peer support services.

According to a press release announcing the grants, the projects were chosen and approved by the foundation's board of directors based on a multi-step review process which took in regional input and technical review.

A full list of projects funded by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation can be found at oneohiofoundation.com