Springfield leaders respond after ICE arrests of Haitian immigrants after expiration of TPS

Springfield city leaders say they are aware ICE agents are carrying out arrests in the community.

In a Wednesday press release, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue acknowledged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are in the city and have told his office they are conducting field enforcement activities in the city, across Ohio and nationwide.

The federal agency also confirmed targeted enforcement activity will continue throughout Ohio.

In his latest statement, Rue said the city is focused on the well-being of all residents, ensuring city services continue to be professionally and consistently provided. Last December, he shared a similar message to hundreds of Springfield residents who gathered at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

"Springfield, we will continue to advocate for the safety of our citizens and every individual that’s here in our community no matter how they got here," Rue said in December. "It’s a human being issue for me."

This week Rue emphasized the city does not direct nor control ICE enforcement activity. He also urged all citizens to treat each other with dignity and respect.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said her officers enforce city and state laws. Her department does have partnerships with some federal agencies, however Chief Elliot confirmed it does not have a federal partnership with DHS nor with ICE.

In response to a WYSO inquiry about the Springfield Police department's relationship with ICE, Chief Elliott said "We also do not have a 287(g) agreement with ICE, nor are we pursuing one at this time."

A number of local law enforcement departments have a 287(g) agreement with ICE.

Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act the program allows local law enforcement personnel to perform designated immigration officer functions under federal direction and oversight. Participation by local agencies is voluntary and governed by a signed memorandum of agreement.

There are three ways of participating. The lowest level is jail enforcement. This allows deputized jail and correctional officers to identify, question, and process removable noncitizens who are already in local custody facing an active local or state criminal charge.

Task force enables local police officers to exercise limited immigration enforcement authority during routine daily policing activities (such as traffic stops or checkpoints). They can also directly participate in ICE-led operations.

Finally, a warrant service officer gives trained and certified jail officers the authority to serve and execute administrative ICE warrants on individuals already housed in their detention facility.