Ohio State Fair highlights safe sensory cooking for disabled visitors

The Ohio State Fair hosted a cooking demonstration for those with diverse abilities last week, showing visitors how to make safe sensory snacks with help from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

The Ohio Agricultural Center invited a number of people with disabilities to attend the cooking Demo on July 30, 2026, showing them how to make nutritious and easy snacks with Ohio-made products.

This free, public class was held at the Fran DeWine cooking kitchen inside the all-new Ohio Agricultural Center's Ohio Proud store.

It was one of the first classes held in the new space that highlights the importance of inclusion at the state fair, ODA Director Brian Baldridge said.

"I love what the governor says, Gov. DeWine, he talks about making sure that we're accepting everybody, giving everybody the opportunity to get to their full potential here in the great state of Ohio," he said.

Only standing room was left in the store during the demonstration, inviting people of all ability types to interact with Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities staff as they prepared a lemon hummus.

Visitors from all over came to watch the demonstration, including Cary Johnston, who works as the creative director for Stage and Screen with Open Door.

Open Door is a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that supports people with developmental disabilities by providing residential services, career and community resources as well as creative activities like theater and art.

Open Door also has a version of cooking classes, Johnston said, and they're always looking for new ideas and options. So when the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities invited them to this session, they were happy to attend.

Johnston said the State Fair has undergone a massive upgrade, especially for those with diverse abilities.

“I've been coming to the fair for 50 years, and this is a very brand new, fresh, glow up version of the fair," she said. "I'm surprised at every corner I turn, there's so much sensory awareness now that I would welcome anybody.”

1 of 4 — Cooking Demo Audience.JPG The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities medical director, Laura Sorg worked with Anna Marie Peterman and Director of the department Lyndsay Nash to demonstrate safe ways to make sensory snacks for all Shay Frank / WYSO 2 of 4 — Cooking demo 1.JPG The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities medical director, Laura Sorg demonstrated how to use a number of tools that can help those with disabilities cut certain foods safely and open difficult jars or cans. Shay Frank / WYSO 3 of 4 — Cooking Demo 4.JPG As part of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities' demonstration, Anna Marie Peterman with Moebius Syndrome spent time following the department's step by step recipe for hummus. Shay Frank / WYSO 4 of 4 — Applause cooking demo.JPG The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities medical director, Laura Sorg cheered with audience members as they shouted out their own ideas and tips for safe cooking Shay Frank / WYSO

Cooking Classes for All

As visitors filed into the Ohio Proud store throughout her demonstration, Sorg explained how each measurement and tool worked for making homemade hummus.

She said these classes are helpful for caretakers and people with disabilities that are navigating how to make safe foods.

"A number of people served here in the state of Ohio may also have issues with swallowing, especially young children and people as they're aging," she said. "So we want to make sure that people know that they can eat a variety of fruits and vegetables raised here in Ohio that also can still be safe when they're eating those."

Making things like a dip from Ohio soybeans is a great way to stay healthy, Sorg said, and support local growers.

"It's one of those things that's a great healthy snack, a way to get in protein, and a great dip that you can use for a variety of fruits and veggies," she said.

The state developmental disabilities department hosts seasonal cooking classes like these often, typically inviting people to learn new recipes and techniques every quarter.

"We're getting ready to start Lunch with Lyndsay, which will be with Director (Lyndsay) Nash, where she's going to be going across the state of Ohio and eating lunch with different people to highlight people's workplaces or things they enjoy," Sorg said.

The state fair will continue through Aug. 9 with future demonstrations and events for all in the new Ohio Agricultural Center.

More information on upcoming events is available at ohiostatefair.com