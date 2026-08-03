3 tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley on Saturday night

Saturday evening’s storms dropped several tornadoes in Southwest Ohio.

The National Weather Service confirms that a weak tornado touched down between New Lebanon and Dayton. The tornado first developed near Germantown Liberty Road, south of Forney Road and just west of Liberty.

The tornado was about 150 yards wide and traveled north along Snyder Road for about three miles, to just north of U.S. 35.

National Weather Service / NOAA A closeup of the tornado's path as it traveled along Snyder Road.

Damage was seen at a business, a barn, and several doors of a storage facility. The tornado caused extensive tree damage along its path, including in a corn field and a few large trees uprooted or broken near the base.

No injuries were reported from the storm.

The National Weather Service is investigating two other tornadoes near Eaton in Preble County and in northwestern Warren County. Results of that investigation will be released Wednesday.