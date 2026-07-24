Springfield's micro transit system surpasses 100,000 rides in first year

Springfield’s micro transit system hit a major milestone in its first year, providing more than 100,000 rides.

Springfield partnership with Via Transportation provides on demand rides anywhere within the city's 21 mile limit using the Field Trips service.

The company manages all fleet operation, maintenance and scheduling costs. Service runs from Monday through Friday between 6:40 a.m. until 6:40 p.m. A standard one-way ticket is $2 to ride in a standard SUV. Each vehicle can seat up to five patrons.

City Commissioner Andy Rigsbee has used the service and calls it a valuable resource for residents. Now he wants the hours expanded to include weekends.

"People don't stop moving around after six o'clock. Somebody has to go to work, they might be working evenings, they may be working nights and they might need to get home at either end of their shift," Rigsbee said. "So I think we're missing an opportunity to provide service in those areas."

Via Transportation works with more than 250 global municipalities, providing a range of services. Vice President Sarish Kasat explained why standard riders meet at a virtual bus stop.

"The app is gonna direct you to a shared corner that might be a block or two away from where you are. The purpose of this is to better aggregate passengers that are generally going the same direction so the vehicles aren't kind of veering off course frequently going into side streets, going to neighborhoods," Kasat said.

Each vehicle also has an internal camera. Kasat also said this ensures safety for the driver and of the riders.

"AI-driven sensor cameras monitor both the driver's behavior as well as any ridership that is inside the vehicle," Kasat said. "We use that data to both coach our drivers to drive safer, as well as to investigate any accidents or incidents."

Field Trips also has specialized vans to transport people using wheelchairs for $4 a ride.

Kevin Goodwin joined on as a driver in 2025 when Field Trips began servicing Springfield residents. He has years of professional driving experience from being behind the wheel of a city bus and an ambulance in Dayton.

"I take them where they need to go and provide the best service I can for them to make them feel good about their day," he said.

Goodwin said he likes driving in his home city and he often drives people who he knows. Additionally, said Field Trips offers flexible schedules and good pay. Those who drive the wheelchair assistance vans earn $24 an hour while standard van drivers earn $23 an hour.

Next month, the Clark County Transportation Coordinating Committee will meet to discuss community needs and how to potentially expand Field Trips services.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is giving Springfield $1 milllion to cover these additional expenses.

GoBus / GoBus GoBus is an intercity transportation service. The state funded service fills transportation gabs between rural communities and urban centers. One-way reservation tickets start at just $5 (plus sales tax and service fee) and increase from there, dependent on the distance being traveled.

At the same time, GoBus is filling in another transportation gap for Springfield residents. They can use this intercity bus service to get to major cities across the state.

"Our goal is to get people in more rural areas to urban centers so they can access the different services that may be there, visit family and friends, and just make that connection that localized transits don't meet," said Carolyn Conley, with Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, which manages the state grant funding for the GoBus service.

The fleet of 12 provide services to 46 Ohio counties.