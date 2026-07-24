U.S. allies hit with new tariffs object to Trump's forced labor claims

Many of America's key allies on Friday criticized the U.S. administration's new tariffs against them, after President Trump renewed the tax on more than 60 countries just as the previous tariffs expired.

The U.S. Supreme Court had earlier this year ruled that many of the tariffs imposed under emergency powers were illegal.

The president cited lax enforcement of a ban on the use of forced labor to produce goods as his reason for renewing the tariffs, an allegation Australia and the European Union vehemently rejected.

Those targeted with the latest penalties face between 10% and 12.5% on almost all U.S. imports.

Here's some reaction from around the world:

Australia and New Zealand

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said the 12.5% tariffs on his country's exports were "unjustified" and called it "an extremely disappointing decision."

"We believe we do take the issue of modern slavery seriously. We have some of the most progressive legislation anywhere in the world. We say that these tariffs are unjustified and we call on the United States Government to reverse them," Farrell said.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the tariffs "extremely disappointing."

"The U.S. investigation did not provide meaningful evidence to support claims in relation to forced labour. Tariffs are not the way - they drive up costs and uncertainty for businesses," he said.

European Union and the United Kingdom

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, also questioned Trump's rationale for the new tariffs.

"If you compare our labor laws to the ones of the United States, I mean, we have, people have paid vacations, we have very good conditions, labor conditions, for our employees, so it's not really grounded," she told Reuters.

Ng Han Guan / AP / AP Shipping containers are seen ready for transport at the Guangzhou Port in the Nansha district in southern China's Guangdong province, April 17, 2025.

The British government said Trump's latest 10% tariffs will amount to "no negative change" for British exports. Former Prime Minister Keir Starmer was able to strike a better U.S. trade deal than many other countries, with lower tariff rates. And King Charles III got the U.S. tariff on Scotch whisky reduced to zero when he visited the White House in April.

But a government spokesperson said: "We take forced labour very seriously to ensure that in global supply chains U.K. businesses are not complicit."

Asia

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said his country had been reassured by the Trump administration that they would not be slapped with more tariffs. He said: "It is regrettable that the measure imposes tariffs on the grounds of non-existence of measures banning imports of goods made by forced labor, even though Japan's industry and trade are in line with international rules."

The world's second-largest economy, China, was hit with 12.5% new tariffs and the Foreign Ministry condemned the move.

"Tariff wars and trade wars do not serve any parties' interests," ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular press conference on Friday.

Lauren Frayer contributed to this story from London and Kristina Kukolja contributed from Melbourne, Australia.

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