Beavercreek raising funds to replace beloved Shoup Park slide

Shoup Park in Beavercreek has been home to a historic metal slide for nearly 40 years. But that community landmark is starting to bear the burden of its age.

The original slide was likely built from multiple metal slide sections in the mid-1980s. Over the years, it had become a local landmark and piece of the community's history.

As time has passed, the aging playground equipment has failed to meet modern playground safety standards from the American Society for Testing and Materials. This includes some gaps in the metal that could cause injuries.

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That is why the city of Beavercreek said it's parks division was forced to close the slide and prepare for the installment of a new and safer piece of equipment, avoiding and safety and liability concerns.

Fundraising to fill a gap

The city is now looking to raise around $100,000 to support this replacement for the community including updates to drainage systems, safety surfacing and shade structures across the park.

"We know how much this slide means to our community," said Parks, Recreation & Culture Director Zach Wike. "Generations of families have created memories here, and we want future generations to have that same opportunity."

According to the city, the funding is necessary after the failure of two proposed parks levies in 2023 and 2024, leaving a gap in funding for the park's core services.

The parks division's operating budget was reduced in from its $3.2 million plan in 2026 by aaround $400,000.

That includes an annual reduction in capital improvements and equipment by $250,000 starting in 2025.

Despite these cuts, the city says it understands the local importance of the Shoup Park slide.

"While replacing the slide is not something our current budget can support, we're hopeful the community will come together to help preserve this important part of Beavercreek's parks system," Wike said.

City staff first explored repairs on the historic slide after it survived nearly twice the typical lifespan of modern playground equipment, but fixing it was not feasible.

Safer slide

With a new slide, the city says it can maintain a local gathering point while ensuring the safety of those inside its park.

While many communities have shifted to installing plastic equipment, Beavercreek hopes to maintain the character and experience residents have grown to love over the years by replacing the aging slide with a new metal slide.

The city said this will uphold the historic character of the current equipment while offering a more durable and accessible, custom-built slide.

Without the higher levels of static electricity that are typically generated by plastic equipment, individuals with cochlear implants and other hearing devices may use the slide without it interfering with their hearing components.

This project will also address longstanding erosion concerns with improved drainage and safety surfacing.

The city is seeking community feedback during the process of building a final design for the park.

Fundraising efforts are being conducted through the Beavercreek Enrichment Association, community partnerships and other funding opportunities.