Multiple Miami Conservancy District dams activated amid heavy rainfall

High water conditions across Southwest Ohio prompted four out of five Miami Conservancy District flood protection dams to store water, preventing flooding in the region.

Up to seven inches of rainfall swept across Southwest Ohio over the past week, pushing several riverfront parks and low-lying recreation areas to close due to flooding and unsafe conditions.

This week marks the 141st largest high water storage event in the Miami Conservancy District’s history with peak storage reaching 4.6 billion gallons.

West Carrollton, Hamilton and Middletown floodgates have also closed to help manage river conditions.

Elevated river levels may continue with runoff movement through the watershed.

“Regional coordination and continuous monitoring are critical during high water events like this,” said MaryLynn Lodor, general manager. “Our crews are working around the clock to monitor conditions and operate the flood protection system as designed to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout Southwest Ohio.”

The Miami Conservancy District’s flood system was created after the Great Flood of 1913 to protect future communities in the watershed. It has been operating for over 100 years.

Residents are encouraged to continue to use caution near rivers, trails and flood-prone areas as Miami Conservancy District staff continue to monitor forecasts and flood protection infrastructure.