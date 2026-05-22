Dayton Children's names new West Dayton urgent care after retiring CEO

Dayton Children’s will begin serving families at its West Dayton urgent care facility on May 27, with same-day pediatric care with weekend and evening hours.

The Feldman Center for Healthy Futures was named in honor of the organization's retiring resident and CEO, Debbie Feldman.

During Feldman’s 14 years of leadership at Dayton Children’s, the organization received national recognition from accrediting organizations and U.S. News and World Report. It has also expanded across multiple modems of care including mental health services while adopting innovative tools and programs to improve children’s health.

Feldman was also in command during the opening of the Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness.

“The naming recognizes Debbie’s lasting influence on the organization’s strategy, culture and approach to community-based pediatric care,” Todd Pleiman, chair of the Dayton Children’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “She challenged us to think differently about how we care for children — not just when they are sick, but how we help them reach their optimal health.”

The organization said its community partnerships have also grown during Feldman’s tenure with a focus on prevention and early support for children in the community.

The Feldman Center for Healthy Futures has been designed to provide immediate and preventative care to children, improving health outcomes in the community.

“This honor reflects the work of an extraordinary team and community that believes every child deserves the opportunity to reach their optimal health,” Feldman said. “I’m deeply grateful to have been part of building a future where children and families can access care, support and hope in the communities where they live.”

It was funded through $8.5 million in federal New Markets tax credits and $1 million in state New Markets tax credits.

An additional $2 million was provided by Ohio legislative leaders through state budget appropriations. CareSource additionally donated $1.5 million to the project to add to a portion of the funding provided by the recent Golisano Foundation's $40 million investment in the health system.

Dayton Children's will welcome its new CEO, Dr. Robert Steele, on July 1, as Feldman retires from heading the organization.