© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton Children's Hospital names new CEO, who will take over July 1

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:35 PM EDT
Dr. Robert Steele stands in a blue suit looking at the camera smiling
Dayton Children's Hospital
/
Contributed
Dr. Robert Steele

Dayton Children's Hospital has named Dr. Robert Steele as its new CEO.

The pediatric hospital, which serves the Dayton metro, has been searching for a new leader to replace retiring CEO Debbie Feldman.

Steele will begin his new job on July 1.

He started his career as a pediatrician and has worked as a health care executive in Missouri and Arkansas.

“In Rob Steele, we found the right mix of family first medicine, business acumen and strategic leadership that we were seeking. We look forward to what the future holds," Todd Pleiman, Dayton Children’s Board of Trustees chairperson, said in a statement.

Steele was a pediatrician for 17 years. He also worked in leadership roles at Children's Mercy Kansas City (chief strategy and innovation officer) and at Arkansas Children's (chief strategy officer) and Mercy Springfield Communities (president, after rising from other leadership positions).

Tags
Local & Statewide News Dayton Children's Hospital
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder