Dayton Children's Hospital names new CEO, who will take over July 1

Dayton Children's Hospital has named Dr. Robert Steele as its new CEO.

The pediatric hospital, which serves the Dayton metro, has been searching for a new leader to replace retiring CEO Debbie Feldman.

Steele will begin his new job on July 1.

He started his career as a pediatrician and has worked as a health care executive in Missouri and Arkansas.

“In Rob Steele, we found the right mix of family first medicine, business acumen and strategic leadership that we were seeking. We look forward to what the future holds," Todd Pleiman, Dayton Children’s Board of Trustees chairperson, said in a statement.

Steele was a pediatrician for 17 years. He also worked in leadership roles at Children's Mercy Kansas City (chief strategy and innovation officer) and at Arkansas Children's (chief strategy officer) and Mercy Springfield Communities (president, after rising from other leadership positions).