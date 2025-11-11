Dayton Children's president and CEO plans to retire

The president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital is planning to retire.

Deborah Feldman plans to leave her position June 30.

She has led the independent hospital since 2012. Before that, she worked for 16 years as the Montgomery County administrator.

Dayton Children’s grew dramatically under her leadership. While she was CEO, the hospital underwent $800 million in expansion projects and renovations, including:



An eight-story patient tower in 2017

An expanded south campus including specialty and primary care, a pharmacy, an emergency department and a surgery center from 2016 – 2018

The Connor Child Health Pavilion in 2019

Four new or expanded outpatient care centers

Four Kids Express locations

Specialty care center on the main campus in 2023

The Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness in 2025

“I am proud to say that Dayton Children’s is that world class children’s hospital on every measure – from the quality of care, to the patient and family experience, to superior access to services," Feldman said in a statement about her retirement. "I am incredibly honored to have been a part of these remarkable achievements.”

The Dayton Children’s Board of Trustees expects to choose a new leader by late spring, according to a statement from the hospital.