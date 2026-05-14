Urbana begins walking back zoning changes that permitted data centers

The Urbana City Council has started the process to roll back zoning changes that had made it easier for data centers to be built there.

The resolution approved on Monday, May 4, follows a moratorium on new data centers passed in March.

Community members and environmental groups have been concerned about the impact of development on the Cedar Bog, especially if the proposed development were to include a data center, which can consume millions of gallons of fresh water per day for cooling.

Cedar Bog, a fen with rich biodiversity that’s managed by the Ohio History Connection, is located roughly a mile-and-a-half southwest of the proposed site.

“Water is the most important part of Cedar Bog,” said Madison Sheppard, preserve manager at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve. “Any change in water quality or water quantity, or even temperature, drastically changes the hydrology of Cedar Bog and therefore plants and the wildlife that come with it.”

The resolution was introduced by Councilwoman Amy Jumper and passed by a 4-2 vote. It starts the process to reverse zoning changes last year to what types of projects could be built in Urbana’s M-1 Manufacturing District, including potential data center development.

It doesn’t immediately change zoning rules. The Urbana Planning Commission must first review the proposal and issue a recommendation, at which point it will return to the council for another vote.

"Thor Equities remains committed to a transparent and collaborative process with the city of Urbana and its residents,” the development team behind the proposed Urbana Technology Hub said in a statement. “The Urbana Technology Hub represents a projected $1 billion private investment that will deliver significant long-term economic benefits, including $2.8 million annually in sorely needed revenue for Urbana City Schools and an estimated $3 million in annual tax revenue for city services.”

The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Monday, May 18, with a moratorium subcommittee meeting planned for Tuesday, May 12. Both meetings are open to the public.