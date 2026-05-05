Here's your 2026 primary election highlights for key Miami Valley candidates, issues

Voters weighed in on a range of issues on May 5, from several state and judicial races, as well as school and public safety levies.

WYSO has the highlights for key races and issues in our region.

These are unofficial returns that have been counted so far as of 8:45 p.m. May 5.

The results still need to be certified. Additionally, provisional ballots ballots still need to be counted.

U.S. Ohio District 10

On the May primary ballot, six Democrats are vying to be the one to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Turner in November.

Turner, a Dayton Republican, has served in the U.S. Congress since 2003. After redistricting, he’s represented Ohio’s 10th Congressional District for more than 13 years.

According to unofficial returns:

Janice Beckett:

David Esrati:

Manuel Foggie:

Jan Kinner:

Kristina Knickerbocker:

Tony Pombo:

Clark County

Clark County Commissioner: Four Republicans are running for the unexpired term of Melanie Flax Wilt, who stepped down at the end of last year.

With 4% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results so far are:

Daren Cotter: 36%

Greg Kaffenbarger: 39%

Mark Sanders: 16%

Victoria Sorg: 9%

Greene County

Xenia

The city of Xenia wants voters to support a 0.24% income tax increase to pay for streets and public ways. It will run for 10 years. The city’s current income tax rate of 2.25% would increase to 2.49%. This tax is expected to generate around $2 million annually. Last November, voters rejected a 5-year-levy of the same amount was on the ballot.

For the income tax: 509

Against: 532

Xenia City School District has a 1.3 mill levy. The 5-year measure is a renewal and will annually generate $499,174. It will cost $13 per $100,000 property value. This district is in Greene and Warren Counties.

For the levy: 840

Against: 761

Montgomery County

Kettering

Kettering City Schools has a 10-yr plan called Future Ready Facilities. The district has 12 schools and says they range between 60-70 yrs old. Thus, many need to be replaced.

Part one is on the May ballot, a 5.93 mil bond issue for new construction, improvements, renovations, and other additions to school facilities. It would generate $222 million over 37 years, costing the owner of a $100,000 property about $210 in additional taxes.

For the levy: 801

Against: 602

Clay Township

In northern Montgomery County, Clay Township has a 2.5 mill fire and EMS levy on the May ballot. Three small fire departments support this rural community. Each will get a portion of the $800,000 this levy would generate annually if it’s approved.

Supporters say this measure is vital to support residents living in the northern part of the township. If passed it will cost the owner of a $100,000 property an additional $88 per year.

For the tax levy: 77

Against: 33