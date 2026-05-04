Modern College of Design closing due to enrollment

The Modern College of Design is closing, citing enrollment challenges and its inability to stabilize its operations.

Efforts to improve operations and introduce new programs haven't worked, the school said in a statement.

"As a result, closing has become the most responsible path forward. This has been a difficult, but necessary, decision," President Jessica Barry said in a letter posted on its website.

College officials announced the closure Monday morning. A statement on its website says the Kettering campus will close its buildings immediately, with students and staff continuing coursework remotely.

Students will continue their externships until June 2 and will receive full academic credit. The college is working on transfer agreements with other schools.

Commencement ceremonies on June 7 will be virtual.

The Modern will shutter all operations on June 23.

The private, for-profit college says students enrolled for summer or fall classes will receive a refund.

The Modern College of Design was for those seeking careers in the design industry. It was called the School of Advertising Art until 2018.

After the rebranding, it expanded with new classrooms, a library, and photography and video studio.

