What Miami Valley voters need to know about the 2026 primary election

Early voting for the Ohio 2026 primary election is underway. On the ballot, there are several state and judicial races as well as local levies.

Candidate Races:

On the May primary ballot, six Democrats are vying to be the one to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Turner in November.

Turner has served in the U.S. Congress since 2003. After redistricting, he’s represented Ohio’s 10th Congressional District for more than 13 years.

The field of Democrats include: Janice Beckett is a retired attorney with years of contract experience working with the U.S. Air Force and chief of labor law at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

David Esrati owns Next Wave Marketing, he’s a local activist, blogger and has run for several political offices. This will be Esrati’s fourth attempt to win the 10th District seat.

Manuel Foggie works in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court as a Drug Court docket administrator.

Jan Kinner is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and volunteers in the community.

Kristina Knickerbocker is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a nurse practitioner at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. This is her first entrance into politics.

Tony Pombo is an IT systems administrator for Edict Systems in Beavercreek.He first ran for the 10th district seat in the 2024 primary. The 10th Congressional District includes all of Montgomery and Greene counties as well as northeast Butler County including Middletown.

In Clark County, residents will select a county commissioner. Four Republicans are running for the unexpired term of Melanie Flax Wilt, who stepped down at the end of last year.

The GOP candidates are Daren Cotter is a native of Springfield, has been the CFO of the Turner Foundation for 15 years and a Moorefield Township Trustee for 11 years, where he’s currently serving his third consecutive term.

Greg Kaffenbarger is from New Carlisle, is a self-employed farmer and president of Kaffenbarger Farms, Inc. Previously, he served as a Pike Township trustee for 17 years.

Mark Sanders is from Clark County, runs a small farm and drives a Northwestern Local School District bus. Previously, Sanders was vice chairman of the Clark County Republic Party for three years.

Victoria Sorg is new to the political scene. She's from South Charleston and Catawba and works as the director of revenue and partnerships for a national, nonpartisan political watchdog organization. It tracks money in politics and works as an independent consultant for nonprofits throughout the United States.

School Levies

Montgomery County

Kettering City Schools has a 10-yr plan called Future Ready Facilities. The district has 12 schools and says they range between 60-70 yrs old. Thus, many need to be replaced.

Part one is on the May ballot, a 5.93 mil bond issue for new construction, improvements, renovations, and other additions to school facilities. It’ll also cover some equipment and furnishings costs. It would generate $222 million over 37 years.Costing the owner of a 100-thousand dollar property about 210 dollars in additional taxes.

Part two is for 2.67 mills bond issue and would kick in several years from now.

While many Kettering residents are long-time supporters of the school district, some are opposing this bond issue because they feel they are being over-taxed.

In Greene County

Jefferson Township Local Schools have an Annual income tax of 1.25% on the earned income for current expenses. This is a continuing tax. Northridge Local School District has an additional 2.2 mill levy for general permanent improvements.

In Warren County

Franklin City School District they want a 1% annual income tax to cover expenses. It would last for 10 years.

In Butler County

Fairfield City School District wants to continue a 1.25% income tax to cover maintenance and other expenses.

Other Ballot Issues

Logan County

North of us in Logan County, voters will see a new tax levy on the ballot next month. It’ll support programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

It's 2.75 mills that would shake out to about $96 a year for the owner of a $100,000 property. It will annually generate an estimated $6 million. If approved, this levy would run for 5 years.

CLAY TOWNSHIP

In northern Montgomery County, Clay Township has a 2.5 mill fire and EMS levy on the May ballot. Three small fire departments support this rural community. Each will get a portion of the $800,000 this levy would generate annually if it’s approved.

Supporters say this measure is vital to support residents living in the northern part of the township. If passed it will cost the owner of a $100,000 property an additional 88 dollars per year.

XENIA

The city of Xenia wants voters to support a 0. 24% Income Tax Increase to pay for Streets and Public Ways. It will run for 10 years. The city’s current income tax rate of 2.25% would increase to 2.49%. This tax is expected to generate around $2 million annually. The tax would not affect social security benefits, pensions, military pay, interest/dividends, or unemployment benefits. Last November, a 5-year-levy of the same amount was on the ballot. Voters rejected it.

BUTLER TWP. FIRE, POLICE SERVICES

Butler Township Voters will consider a 2.5 mill levy for police and a 2.5 mill levy for fire and EMS. Township leaders say call volumes and operating expenses have continued to increase and both departments need additional funds to maintain current public safety staffing, daily operations and for stabilization.

Each levy is estimated to generate $832,295 each year.

HARRISON TWP. POLICE LEVY

Harrison Township voters will consider a 3.5 mill police levy. It contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

The levy would generate about $1.2 million per year to help pay for those services. It’ll cost the owners of a $100,000 home about $122 per year.

TROTWOOD

The city of Trotwood is asking voters to renew an existing 5.75 mill property tax levy. According to officials, it would pay for various city operations, police services, recreation programs, economic development issues and upkeep of parks and cemeteries.

CLARK COUNTY

Clark County voters are also being asked to help upkeep their parks by way of renewing a property tax. The 10-year-levy would continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about additional $21 a year.

The most important thing is for anyone who uses absentee voting–make sure your ballot is turned into your county’s main board of election office by May 5 before polls close.

