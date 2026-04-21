Dayton names new police chief

The city of Dayton has chosen one of its own as the new chief of police.

Eric Henderson has been appointed. He’s currently deputy chief and will begin his role as chief on May 7.

He will replace Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal, who is leaving for a position in another state.

Henderson brings more than 27 years of law enforcement experience to the position, according to a press release announcing his appointment. City leaders also noted he has a strong record of executive leadership in public safety.

The department has 365 sworn officers and 40 professional staff. As chief, Henderson will oversee all operations, including public safety strategy, crime prevention, emergency response, officer development, and community engagement.

"As Chief, my focus will be building trust and transparency within the department and with the community through listening, communication, and accountability," Henderson said in a statement. "Violent crime continues to cause generational harm to families across our city, and we will confront it by working alongside community members, the business community, and our partners across all levels of government, using coordinated enforcement, technology, and evidence-based strategies focused on those responsible for violent crime. We will also invest in our people, prioritizing wellness, building resilience, and ensuring our staff have the training and professional development they need to serve at their best."

According to the city, Henderson met with a panel of community members on April 16 as part of the process.

That panel included Chris Kershner of Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Matt Tepper of Old North Dayton Neighborhood, Derrick Foward of the Dayton NAACP, David Fox also of the Dayton NAACP, Savalas Kidd with University of Dayton, Donald Dominick of th eDayton Black Panther Party, Mary Sue Gmeiner who is an East Dayton resident, Monnie Bush of the Dayton Victory Project, Ellen Miller of CareSource, community member Anthony Whitmore, and Vanessa Ward of the Omega CDC and Hope Center.

