Five Rivers Health Centers opens new $11.7M Xenia facility

Five Rivers Health Centers has transformed a former Rite Aid store into a $11.7 million multi-service medical office.

Now under one roof are about 30 providers for family medicine, pediatrics, dental and behavioral health. Formerly, these services were divided between the Star Pediatrics office on Second Street and the Greene County Public Health location.

Annually, about 4,000 Xenia residents get help from this federally funded group. CEO Gina McFarlane-El said this enables them to eliminate economic barriers to quality health care.

"We accept all insurance. If they don't have insurance, we have an outreach and enrollment counselor who could see if they're eligible for any programs. If they're not eligible, we offer the sliding fee scale for patients," McFarlane-El said. "No more than $20 for that medical visit, and about $50 for that dental visit."

The space has been transformed. More than 100 pieces of original work from 29 area artists greets you upon entering the new building on South Allison Street in Xenia.

One pediatric exam room is a specially designed sensory space for those on the autism spectrum. Upon entering Room 3, the gentle songs of chirping birds chirp as a swirl of rotating pastel lights bathe everything.

Opposite the entrance is a brilliant orange, textured wall with Braille. Nearby on a table are several large gel-filled squares made of various designs that children can pick up and manipulate.

1 of 3 — WS Sensory Room.JPG This is a specially designed sensory room at the new Five Rivers Health Center in Xenia. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 3 — Table gels.JPG Tactile squares feature a range of shapes filled with colorful gel. Patients can handle them before and during their exam. Kathryn Mobley /

WYSO 3 of 3 — sensory chair.JPG Patients on the Autism Spectrum can relax in this padded, sloping chair. They can focus on the dancing sea creatures inside the vertical bubble tube in front of the chair.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

The most engaging spot is a sloped blue reclining chair — in front of it is a water tower that stretches almost from ceiling to floor. Inside, brightly colored plastic sea creatures dance among bubbles. Staff members said these features help calm a child so they can attend to their health needs.

Donna Soraga, president of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, said this new center is another part of the city’s growth and evolution.

"We're going to be a healthier community. Five Rivers is going to play a huge part in that. We're going to be a destination city with the market district coming and we are going to be a place that people call home," Soraga said. "This is a really good place for people to play and work."

In about a month, patients will also have access to the in-house, low-cost pharmacy. This new center operates from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Fiver Rivers' locations in Greene and Montgomery counties annually serve about 27,000 patients.