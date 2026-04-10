Crikey! Wallaby escapes, hops his way around downtown before safe capture

A wallaby went for a walkabout in downtown Dayton on Friday morning, leading police on an hour-long chase.

Kipper is the pet of Dr. Carolyn Reno, chair of Sinclair Community College’s veterinary technology program. Reno was unloading Kipper from her car about 8:30 a.m. Friday to visit her classroom for career day when the wallaby broke free of his crate, the college said in a news release.

"We always encourage our students to pursue their dreams," said Steve Johnson, Sinclair president and CEO. "But we usually prefer they wait until graduation before hitting the pavement and seeking a 9-to-5.”

Officers from the Sinclair Police Department, Five Rivers MetroParks and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted with the search. Drones from Sinclair's UAS training program also were used.

The 2-year-old wallaby was found and captured unharmed in a wooded area on Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

“We’re just glad Kipper is now home, safe and sound,” Sinclair Police Chief Michael Coss said in a statement.

Kipper weighs about 35-40 lbs and lives on a farm with his sister Matilda. Wallabies are typically docile, the college said, and Kipper is popular with students. He likes being petted and having his hands held.

“I am very grateful to everyone who called and stepped in and who created a barrier so that I could go and get him calmly,” Reno said in the news release. “He seems to be fine. I’ll be watching him closely for the next couple of days.”

