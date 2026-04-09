Kettering Health is building a new $25M health center in Xenia

Kettering Health is building a new primary care center in Xenia.

The construction project kicked off on April 7 with a groundbreaking.

"We are expanding access to health care and this is part of Kettering Health’s commitment to exceptional experiences in coordinated care in Greene County," said Paul Hoover, president of Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

The 24,000-square-foot health center will be located on Progress Drive across from the YMCA, at the Xenia REACH (Recreation, Education, Activity, Community, and Health) Center.

"We have a great need for preventive care, for helping people stay well in the first place," said Dr. Ward F. Blair, executive medical director of primary care. "We are looking forward to the community being able to have one location where they can get almost all of their outpatient care needs taken care of."

This $25 million investment is expected to open in the fall of 2027. Additionally, Kettering Health is investing $15 million in renovations at Greene Memorial Hospital. The health group is investing a total of $40 million into the Xenia community.

The new health center will operate seven-days a week and feature family physicians, on-demand care, x-ray and lab services, as well as specialty providers including cardiologists, orthopedists, and gynecologists. A team of 60 will operate the center, including 20 physicians and advanced practice providers across primary and specialty care and 40 support staff members.

According to Hoover, many of these employees will actually live in the community.

"When we're in the community, we understand the health needs of folks who are here. We're engaged in civic boards and community activities," Hoover said.

Xenia Mayor Ethan Reynolds said the addition of this center will be a great benefit to the community, including access to care and new job opportunities.

"It’s going to bring in more employees. If you look at it, we have YMCA, Walmart, new restaurants, everything is a major corridor for our city. This is where a lot of folks travel, come to go spend their money," Reynolds said. "We are the city of the future."